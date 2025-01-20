Shimla, Jan 20 (PTI) Shimla meteorological office on Monday predicted rain and snow in Himachal Pradesh and issued a 'yellow' warning for cold wave in five districts of the state till January 23.

Light snowfall is likely at isolated places in low and mid hills on Monday and Tuesday, the office said

In many places of the middle and higher reaches of the state light to moderate snow is predicted on Wednesday and Thursday, the Met said.

It also predicted moderate spells of rain and snow in tourist destinations of Shimla, Kufri, Narkanda, Manali, Solang Valley and Sissu on Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather department also issued a 'yellow' warning for cold wave for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi districts on Thursday.

It has advised people to drive carefully, limit outdoor activities and follow the state government advisories as snowfall could lead to skidding of vehicles in slippery roads, low visibility, traffic congestion and essential services could also be hit.

Barring 15 cm of snow in Hansa and 0.3 cm in Moorang, weather remained mainly dry in the state in the past 24 hours since Sunday evening, according to the weather office.

There was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures, with Kukumseri in Tribal Lahaul and Spiti being the coldest at night recording a low of minus 5.9 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur district was hottest during the day registering a high of 23.8 degree Celsius.

The state received 13.3 mm average rains from January 1 to 20 against normal rainfall of 47.4 mm, a deficit of 72 percent, the Met said.

