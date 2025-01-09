Shimla, Jan 9 (PTI) Shimla and other high and mid hills in Himachal Pradesh could witness snowfall over the weekend as the western disturbance, a cyclonic circulation over southwest Iran, is likely to move east-northeastward, the Shimla Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

The MeT department also predicted rain in low and plain areas, with snow in the middle and high hills on Saturday and Sunday.

"Light snowfall, with a few spells of moderate snowfall, is very likely over some parts of the mid and high hills of the state, including Shimla city, from Saturday evening to Sunday midnight," the MeT said.

The weather remained dry in the past 24 hours, and a severe cold wave continued unabated in Una, which recorded a night temperature of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius.

A cold wave was also observed in Hamirpur, Mandi, and Berthin.

Kukumseri in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest on Wednesday night, recording a low of minus 11.3 degrees Celsius, while Una, recording a high of 22.6 degree was hottest during the day on Thursday.

Ground frost was observed in Bilaspur and Jubbarhatti, on the suburbs of Shimla.

The MeT office also issued a yellow warning for a cold wave, ground frost and dense fog at isolated places in five of the 12 districts in Himachal Pradesh, including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Mandi, on Friday.

It also advised people in districts experiencing cold waves to wear lightweight warm clothes, stay hydrated, maintain ventilation while using heating appliances, protect livestock and crops from the cold weather and provide winter packing for bee colonies.

