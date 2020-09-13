Aizawl, Sep 13 (PTI) Assam Rifles on Sunday seized contraband Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 3.84 crore from Mizoram's Champhai district bordering Myanmar and nabbed one person, officials said.

Over one lakh tablets of Methamphetamine, a potent central nervous system stimulant, were seized from Zokhawthar Vengthar area of the district.

Customs department was also part of the operation in which a 19-year-old drug peddler was caught, Assam Rifles officials said.

The contraband is valued at Rs 3.84 crore in the local market, they said.

Assam Rifles had also seized one lakh Methamphetamine tablets in Diltlang area of Champhai district on August 29.

