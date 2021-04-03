New Delhi, April 3: Passengers on a Gurgaon-bound metro train were deboarded on Saturday morning after a portion of an overhead wire between the Saket and Qutub Minar sections was found damaged, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said. The incident led to train services on the Yellow Line being disrupted for over two hours from 8:54 am to 11 am, they said.

"As the damage was reported around 8:54 am, passengers of one train (29) which was approaching Qutab Minar from Saket had to deboard before the station due to non-availability of overhead electrification (OHE) further," a senior official of DMRC said. Delhi Metro's Magenta Line Extension: DMRC Finalised 8 Bidders for Electrical and Mechanical Systems of the 38.23 km.

Single line services were provided between Green Park and Sultanpur section through up line as repair work was under progress on the affected section on down line resulting in train availability with low frequency, the official said.

Services from Green Park to Samaypur Badli and Sultanpur to HUDA City Centre section were run on regular basis in two short loops during this period, the official added.

