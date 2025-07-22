Kolkata, Jul 22 (PTI) Kolkata Metro Railway has conducted a trial run between Airport and Noapara stations in the yellow line as part of the move to enhance connectivity between airport and northern suburbs of the city, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Metro Railway General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy was present during the trial run between Jai Hind Biman Bandar and Noapara metro station on Monday, and the trial run was smooth and successful, the spokesperson said.

Reddy also inspected the Jai Hind Biman Bandar Metro station and had first-hand experience about the readiness of the station.

"This stretch, once commissioned, would be a revolutionary step in providing a modern transport system to the people of Kolkata and suburbs to reach the airport," he said.

The first trial run between Noapara and Jai Hind Biman Bandar station was successfully conducted on January 25.

The length between Noapara and Bimanbandar is 7.04 km, with stops at Dumdum Cantonment and Jessore Road. It covered both underground and elevated viaduct sections.

Once the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) inspects the stretch, which is complete, and gives a green nod, the services in this stretch will begin, the spokesperson said, but did not provide any time frame.

