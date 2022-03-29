New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): In a major reshuffle, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) appointed Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Neeraj Thakur as Director-General of Police Andaman and Nicobar.

The 1994-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer Thakur is currently serving as Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Delhi Police.

The MHA also transferred incumbent Andaman and Nicobar DGP Satyendra Garg to Delhi. Garg, a 1987-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, took charge as DGP Andaman and Nicobar in December 2020. The officer was then posted as Joint Secretary in the MHA and handed the North East division in the ministry.

Among other top-level reshuffle orders issued on Monday, the MHA appointed 1996-batch AGMUT cadre officer Jaspal Singh as DGP Goa. Singh is currently serving as Special Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police. Consequent to the retirement of 1995-batch AGMUT cadre officer ID Shukla on March 31, Singh is appointed as DGP, Goa with effect from April 1.

With the approval of the Competent Authority, these transfers are ordered with immediate effect and until further orders, mentions the order. (ANI)

