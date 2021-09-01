New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, a 1990-batch IPS officer, as ADG Border Security Force (BSF) on a deputation basis up to September 30, 2025, which is his date of superannuation, or till further orders.

The state government is requested to relieve Rajwinder Singh Bhatti immediately to enable him to take up his new assignments at the Centre, as per the official MHA statement.

Also Read | Monsoon 2021 Update: Rainfall Till August 9% Less Than Normal, Likely To Be Above Normal in September.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Kumar Singh, a 1988-batch Rajasthan cadre IPS officer, on Tuesday took charge of the Border Security Force (BSF) as its Director-General.

Son of retired IPS officer Prakash Singh, who served as BSF Director-General for several years, Pankaj took charge of the force from 1984-batch IPS officer SS Deswal, who was holding the additional charge of the BSF since Rakesh Asthana moved to Delhi Police as Commissioner. (ANI)

Also Read | Schools in Rajasthan Reopen for Classes 9-12 Following COVID-19 Protocols.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)