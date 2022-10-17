New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday approved the advance release of Rs 17.20 crore to Nagaland for undertaking relief measures in the wake of floods and landslides during the monsoon season this year.

The relief measure is the 2nd instalment of the Central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

Also Read | GPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 125 Assistant Engineer Posts at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in; Here's How to Apply.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved an amount of Rs. 17.20 crore as the 2nd instalment of the Central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to be released in advance to Nagaland, for 2022-23, for undertaking relief measures in the wake of floods and landslides during the Monsoon season of 2022," an official statement of the MHA said.

It is always the effort of the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help states and Union Territories affected by natural calamities in an expeditious manner, said the statement.

Also Read | Assam Shocker: Government School Teacher Sexually Abuses Student in Kamrup, Suspended.

During the current Financial Year, the MHA said, the Central government has already released an amount of Rs 8,764.00 crore as the 1st instalment of the Central share of SDRF to 24 states including Nagaland.

"Further, in view of the severe floods and landslides in various states, an amount of Rs 827.60 crore, as the 2nd Installment of the Central share has also been released, in advance, to three other states." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)