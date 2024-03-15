New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The Ministry of Home Affairs has consistently ranked amongst the top 10 ministries in 2023-24 in the grievance redressal assessment index (GRAI), performing well in all 15 specified indicators, officials said on Friday.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah, the MHA is committed to ensuring timely redressal of public grievances on the centralised public grievance redressal and monitoring system (CPGRAMS), an official statement said.

The MHA has consistently ranked amongst the top 10 ministries during 2023-24 in GRAI, performing well in all 15 of its indicators, it said.

During 2023-24, the MHA has performed exceptionally well by redressing 48,837 public grievances with the average redressal time of eight days against the standard 30 days, it said.

Only 10 per cent of grievances resulted in appeals which is one of the lowest among ministries. Citizen satisfaction also stands at 40 per cent, it said.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances has observed that the performance of the home ministry would serve as a benchmark for other ministries and departments, the statement said.

