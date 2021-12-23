New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from Punjab on the explosion in Ludhiana District Court Complex on Thursday, said sources.

One person has been killed and two others were injured in the explosion at Ludhiana District Court Complex.

Also Read | Amazon Now Allows Users To Take Zoom Calls on Fire TV Sets.

Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar informed that the explosion was heard near the Record Room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex.

"One person died, two persons were injured in the incident. Bomb disposal team and forensics team has been called from Chandigarh for probe," Bhullar said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes 42-Year-Old Woman Multiple Times On Pretext Of Marriage In Bhopal; Case Registered.

"There is no need to panic," he added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)