Bhopal, December 23: In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man multiple times in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district. The accused raped the woman on the pretext of marriage. The incident took place at the Koh-e-Fiza area of Bhopal city in July this year. However, a complaint was registered in the matter on Tuesday after the accused refused to marry the rape survivor. Bhopal Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman Sold For Rs 80000; Raped For Months.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the woman came in contact with the accused eight months back. She befriended the man on social media and met him for the first time in July. The accused promised to marry her. He then took her to her friend's flat in the Koh-e-Fiza locality and raped her.

After the incident, the accused repeatedly outraged the woman's modesty by promising to marry her. As per the report, when a few days back, the accused refused to marry the woman citing opposition from his family, the rape survivor then approached the police and lodged the complaint. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Raped on Pretext of Marriage for 3 Years in Bhopal, Accused Booked.

A rape case has been registered against the accused. A detailed investigation has been initiated into the case. The accused is currently absconding. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2021 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).