Kolkata, Jul 27 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday reiterated her charge against the BJP of unleashing a regime of "linguistic terror" on Bengalis in the country, claiming that members of a migrant family were beaten up by the police in Delhi.

Banerjee shared a video on X of a child and his mother belonging to a migrant family from West Bengal's Malda district, who were allegedly beaten up by the police in the national capital.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

“Atrocious!! Terrible!! See how Delhi police brutally beat up a kid and his mother, members of a migrant family from Malda's Chanchal. See how even a child is not spared from the cruelty of violence in the regime of linguistic terror unleashed by BJP in the country against the Bengalis! Where are they taking our country now?” she said in the post in which the video was attached.

Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, had earlier in the week accused the BJP of unleashing “linguistic terrorism” on Bengalis, asserting that the fight for identity and language will continue until the saffron party is defeated.

Speaking at the TMC's annual Martyrs' Day rally, she had announced that from Sunday, a movement would start in West Bengal to protest against “attacks on Bengalis, the Bengali language and linguistic terrorism”.

TMC leaders and activists have been holding rallies over the matter in different parts of the state on Sunday.

