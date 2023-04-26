Srinagar, Apr 26 (PTI) Security forces Wednesday arrested a militant associate of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Acting on a specific information, a mobile vehicle check point was established by security forces at Hygam near railway crossing bridge in Tarzoo area of Sopore township of the north Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

During search, one suspected person was intercepted who tried to flee, but was apprehended tactfully by the alert party, the spokesman said.

He said during his search, incriminating material and a hand grenade were recovered from his possession.

The spokesman identified him as Farooq Ahmad Wani, resident of Wagoob Hygam.

During preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that he was working as terrorist associate for proscribed terror outfit JeM and was in a constant search of an opportunity to carry out terror attacks on security forces and civilians including outside employees, the spokesman said.

A case has been registered and further investigation has been initiated, police said.

