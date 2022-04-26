Srinagar, Apr 26 (PTI) Militants on Tuesday lobbed a grenade on a bus carrying CRPF personnel in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir but there was no damage done, officials said.

The ultras hurled the grenade at the CRPF bus at Brazloo in Kulgam, the officials said.

They said the grenade landed and exploded on the roadside and did not cause any damage.

