Srinagar, Aug 5 (PTI) Militants hurled a grenade at a security forces party in Mehjoor Nagar area of the city on Thursday, police said.

No damage was reported, they said.

At about 19:55 pm, the militants in an auto-rickshaw hurled the grenade upon the security forces party which exploded on the roadside, a police official added.

