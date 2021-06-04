Srinagar, Jun 4: Militants opened fire on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

There were no casualties in the incident, they said. Jammu and Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed in Encounter at Nathipora Area of Sopore.

The CRPF convoy was on its way to Srinagar from Chadoora area in Budgam. The militants opened fire on the convoy in Kralpora, the officials said.

More details are awaited.

