Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 8 (ANI): A military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. Search and rescue operations have been launched from nearby bases, said sources.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

