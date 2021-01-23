New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) A marching-cum-band contingent of the Bangladesh armed forces is all set to take part in 72nd Republic Day celebrations on Rajpath, with the leader of the visiting team on Saturday saying, the "enduring relationship" between the two countries is growing day by day.

The Bangladeshi contingent, with members drawn from all the three wings of its armed forces, will be the first marching contingent to walk down the ceremonial boulevard on January 26.

India's military might and some of the state-of-the-art assets of the armed forces, including three T-90 tanks, BrahMos missile system, will be showcased during the parade on Rajpath amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines in place.

Chief of Staff, Delhi Area, Maj Gen Alok Kacker, told reporters that 18 marching contingents - 16 marching and two animal-mounted - will take part in the parade from the armed forces, paramilitary forces, Delhi Police, NCC and NSS, along with 36 bands.

The 61 Cavalary, consisting of 43 horses, will be marching down the Rajpath as part of the mounted column.

Due to COVID-19 safety norms, there will be no motorcycle display this time, a major attraction for the crowd at Republic Day celebrations on the Rajpath, and also the veterans marching contingent will also not be there, he said.

The contingents in the parade will stop at National Stadium this year instead of following the regular route all the way to the Red Fort, as the routes in old Delhi have narrow streets, Kacker added.

A full dress-rehearsal of the parade was held on Saturday morning.

This year, a Bangladeshi contingent will be marching down Rajpath as well, which will have both marching and band components, he said.

This is the third time that a contingent from a foreign country will be taking part in the Republic Day celebrations here. The other two countries being France (2016) and the UAE (2017).

Col Md Mohtashim Chowdhury, the leader of the contingent from the neighbouring country said, "We feel very fortunate that India has given our country this opportunity. This year marks the the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh and also we are in the midst of birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. So, we are very happy to be here."

The 122 members of the contingent are drawn mostly from units raised during the 1971 war, and several other units which were raised before it, he said.

Seven military officers are also accompanying them.

So, the marching contingent members will be wearing a special "red collar" in honour of the heroes who made sacrifice in the 1971 war, Chowdhury told reporters during the interaction held on the premises of a Terroitorial Army unit at the India Gate complex.

"So, many members of the Indian armed forces laid down their lives during the 1971 Liberation War. We are remembering all the war heroes," he said.

Asked about the COVID-19 safety measures taken, Col Chowdhury said a 122-member were picked from a pool of 177 personnel originally.

"Before coming to India, all members were subjected to COVID test and after negative reports 122 were sent to Delhi, who on arrival were sent to a luxury hotel, which was for the purpose of isolation, and they we were subjected to a test, and all came negative, and tomorrow is another COVID test, and there will be one on departure," he said.

The 122 members of the contingent and senior officers accompanying them were airlifted from Dhaka in an Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster, officials said.

Asked about the India-Bangladesh military ties, he said, "The enduring relationship between the two countries is growing day by day."

Lt Col Abu Md Shahnoor Shawn of the Bangladesh army who will lead the parading contingent, said, "It is an honour for us to be part of this august ceremony of India, and that too in the 50th year of our Independence."

Lt Col Benazir Ahmad, who will lead the Bangladeshi military band right behind the marching contingent, told PTI, "We will play six tunes in all, including some of the iconic ones, like war song 'Chal Chal Chal' by poet Kazi Nazrul Islam; and 'Shono Ekti Mujiborer'. We are very excited."

Officials on Friday had said that bravery awardee children parade on jeep will also not be there at the 72nd Republic Day event, on account of social distancing.

Also, there will be no chief guest at the event this year.

"This year's Republic Day is very different as it is happening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Like in Independence Day, all chairs in enclosures will be placed following social distancing norms. So, the crowd size has come down to 25,000 this time from around 1.25 lakh last year or some of the previous years," the official had said.

