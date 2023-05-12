Dehradun, May 12 (PTI) A four-day millet festival begins here on Saturday as part of the international millet year to create public awareness about the health benefits of millets (mota anaj) or Shree Anna and deliberate on the state's potential to grow crops in this category.

"The purpose of the four-day deliberations is to lure more and more people towards millet production which is to be doubled by 2025," state agriculture minister Ganesh Joshi said at a press conference here.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Cut: Water Supply to Remain Disrupted in Parts of Kurla Due to Maintenance Work; Check List of Affected Areas, Dates and Timings.

"We all know the health benefits of millets. Consumption of manduwa prevents diabetes, eating kurath ki dal prevents gall bladder or kidney stones. Similarly, those who eat Jhangora do not suffer from knee pain," he said.

The festival will be attended by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar as the Chief guest and the agriculture ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh where millet grows abundantly, the minister said.

Also Read | Sexual Harassment Committee: Supreme Court Directs Centre, State Governments To Form Anti-Sexual Harrasment Panels.

The state government will try to implement the outcome of the four-day of deliberations at Shree Anna Mahotsav, he said. 134 stalls will be put up as part of the Mahotsav by the agriculture department, agricultural universities and other institutions engaged in agriculture cultural research.

There will also be food courts where different dishes made of millets will be available, Joshi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)