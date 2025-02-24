Hyderabad, Feb 24 (PTI) Miltenyi Biotec on Monday announced the launch of India's first dedicated Cell and Gene Therapy Center of Excellence in Hyderabad.

Spanning 1,800 sqm in Genome Valley, the Miltenyi Innovation and Technology Center (MITC) is designed to advance cell and gene therapy development, the company said in a release.

The center aims to foster innovation by integrating expertise, best practices, and cutting-edge technologies to combat diseases, including cancer, it added.

The facility features a showroom with advanced MACS instruments, the CliniMACS Prodigy platform for therapy development and manufacturing, and interactive training opportunities.

It will also serve as a collaborative hub, hosting seminars and workshops on immunology, stem cell biology, cancer research, and other key areas, the release stated.

Telangana's Special Chief Secretary for Information Technology, Jayesh Ranjan, said, "The inauguration of Miltenyi Biotec's center is a pivotal milestone in Telangana's emergence as a leading hub for life sciences research and innovation. This collaboration will strengthen our healthcare ecosystem and pave the way for groundbreaking advancements in cell and gene therapies."

Miltenyi Biotec officials were among the dignitaries present at the inauguration. The company is a global provider of products and services that support biomedical discovery and advance cellular therapy, the release added.

