New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Mercury rose marginally in the national capital on Tuesday as the minimum temperature settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, official said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 86 per cent, according to the data shared by the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature in the morning settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the Safdarjung Observatory had recorded a high of 26.4 degrees Celsius and a low of 10.1 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius and strong surface winds during day time has been forecast.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle around 12 and 27 degrees Celsius, according to IMD data.

The air quality was in the "poor" category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) read 228 at 10 am, data from CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI KND

