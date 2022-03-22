New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The national capital experienced a hot morning on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 22.5 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal, according to official data.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 69 per cent, the India Meteorological Department stated.

Delhi had recorded its highest maximum temperature of the season on Monday. It had logged a high of 36.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 20.5 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius and strong surface winds have been forecast.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was in the 'poor' category (reading 215) in the morning, according to Central Pollution Control Board data at 9:45 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

