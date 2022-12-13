New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a chill in the air on Tuesday morning as the minimum temperature settled at 8.9 degrees Celsius, even as the the air quality in the national capital improved to 'moderate'.

The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 8.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal.

The air quality index was recorded in the 'moderate' category, with the air quality index (AQI) standing at 195 at around 9 AM, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

The maximum temperature a day earlier had stood at 27.1 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, while the air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category. The 24-hour AQI was recorded at 218 ('poor') at 4 PM for the city.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 8.9 degrees Celsius, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The relative humidity level on Tuesday stood at 77 per cent at 8:30 AM.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky later in the day and must on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the IMD said.

