New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a cold Saturday morning as the minimum temperature in the city settled at six degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 91 per cent, according to the meteorological department.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category as the air quality index stood at 290 at 9.10 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The weatherman predicted mainly clear skies for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius.

