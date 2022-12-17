Washington, December 17: An Indian American laboratory owner from Atlanta has been convicted of involvement in a USD 447.54 million genetic testing scam to defraud Medicare.

Minal Patel, 44, who owns LabSolutions LLC conspired with patient brokers, telemedicine companies and call centres to target Medicare beneficiaries with telemarketing calls falsely stating that their package covered expensive cancer genetic tests, federal prosecutors alleged. Online Fraud in Tamil Nadu: Man Duped of Rs 5,000 After Receiving Threat Call From Fake Police Officer; Four Arrested.

After the Medicare beneficiaries agreed to take tests, Patel paid kickbacks and bribes to patient brokers to obtain signed doctors' orders authorising the tests from telemedicine companies, the Department of Justice said.

To conceal the kickbacks, Patel required the patient brokers to sign contracts that falsely stated that they were performing legitimate advertising services for LabSolutions.

A federal court in Florida has convicted Patel of one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, three counts of health care fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and to pay and receive illegal health care kickbacks, four counts of paying illegal health care kickbacks, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Cyber Fraud: Fraudsters Withdraw Rs 50 Lakh From Man's Account Just by Giving Blank Calls; Here's How One of the Biggest Frauds in Delhi Happened.

Patel is scheduled to be sentenced on March 7, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on the first conspiracy count, 10 years on each health care fraud count, five years on the second conspiracy count, 10 years on each kickback count, and 20 years on the third conspiracy count, a media release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)