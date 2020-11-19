Jaipur, Nov 19 (PTI) Night temperatures dropped in several areas of Rajasthan on Thursday with the meteorological department predicting a further fall in mercury on Friday.

Mount Abu, the state's only hill station, recorded a nighht temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius, a MeT department official said.

Churu recorded a minimum temperature of 6.6 degrees Celsius, Pilani 8.3 degrees Celsius, Ganganagar 8.4 degrees Celsius and Bikaner 10.3 degrees Celsius.

The maximum day-time temperature in most parts of the state was recorded 28 degree Celsius or below.

