Chandigarh, Dec 3 (PTI) The minimum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab settled above normal on Thursday.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. In Haryana, the mercury dropped to 9.6 degrees in Ambala and 9 degrees in Karnal, the Meteorological Department said.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. Ludhiana recorded a low of 9.7 degrees, while the minimum settled at 9.8 degrees in Patiala. PTI

