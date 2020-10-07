Chandigarh, Oct 7 (PTI) A 'Mining Minister Flying Squad' will be formed in Haryana to check any activity of illegal mining, a state minister said on Wednesday.

The squad will inspect any illegal mining in the state with the help of local police, Minister of Mines and Geology Moolchand Sharma said here.

He directed senior officers present during a review meeting of the department to expedite formation of the flying squad.

The 'Mining Minister Flying Squad' will consist of one officer each from Mines and Geology, Regulatory Wing of Transport Department and Police Department, an official statement said.

The minister instructed the officials that the process of getting permission for soil excavation in districts like Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar should also be streamlined.

