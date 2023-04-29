New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday directed the Delhi Jal Board to resolve drinking water-related problems in east Delhi's Patparganj assembly constituency represented by AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who is currently in jail in a money laundering case.

According to a government statement, Sisodia sent a message to Water Minister Bharadwaj regarding a drinking water issue in the Patparganj area following which the AAP leader held a meeting with local residents and Delhi Jal Board officials.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat 100th Episode on April 30, 2023: PM Narendra Modi's Monthly Radio Programme To Be Broadcast Live in United Nations Headquarters Tomorrow.

A Delhi court on Saturday extended till May 8 the judicial custody of Sisodia in a money laundering case related to alleged excise scam.

According to the statement, the water level in the area's sources has decreased, leading to inadequate supply in far-flung areas of the constituency.

Also Read | Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Two Dead, 12 Rescued After Godown Collapses in Maharashtra City; More Than 10 Still Feared Trapped.

The pump motor in an underground reservoir has become obsolete, resulting in low-pressure water supply. Bharadwaj asked the officials to replace the pump motor without delay, it said.

Bharadwaj also issued a show-cause notice to the zonal revenue officer in Mandawali for "dereliction of duty".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)