Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 9 (ANI): Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday distributed national flags from door to door in Mulugu village of Siddipet district as part of Independence Day Vajrotsavam celebrations, according to a press release.

District ZP Chairman Roja Ramani Sharma, MLC Yadava Reddy, District Collector Prashant Patil, Telangana Forest Development Chairman Onteru Pratapa Reddy, Village Sarpanch, local leaders and officials participated in this programme.

The Minister himself went from house to house and explained the significance and importance of the national flag, the release added.

Minister Harish Rao further urged everyone to Hoist the national flag in every house on August 15 to mark the 75 years of Independence.

Earlier, Minister Harish Rao wrote to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Manusukh Mandaviya requesting him to supply 50 lakhs doses of Covishield vaccine urgently to the state.

Rao wrote the letter to the Union Health Minister on August 8. (ANI)

