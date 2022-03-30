New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection of a ration shop in Laxmi Nagar where he found several irregularities, prompting him to order an inquiry, an official statement said.

"During the inspection, the minister observed that two E-Pos devices were being used by the fair price shop (FPS) dealer instead of the single allocated E-Pos device. The investigating team has been directed to conduct a thorough investigation," it said.

Also Read | Supreme Court Orders Detention of Man For A Day Till The Rising Of The Court For Forging Medical Certificate Seeking Extension Of Time To Surrender.

The statement said that operating E-Pos machine other than the one allocated for the FPS is a serious violation of the law, which indicates diversion and misappropriation of subsidised ration by the dealer.

Hussain observed that a godown was also being operated in the adjoining premises of the ration shop against departmental norms.

Also Read | Javed Akhtar Recalls How Congress and BJP Worked Unitedly on Passing the Copyright Act of 1957.

"The minister showed his displeasure and directed the commissioner (food and civil supplies) to submit a detailed action taken report against the FPS dealer for violating departmental norms prohibiting the operation of godown from the FPS premises," the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)