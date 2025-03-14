New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma shared his heartfelt wishes on Holi and said that, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the BJP will work towards transforming the national capital into a cleaner and more beautiful city.

"I extend my best wishes to the countrymen and the people of Delhi on the occasion of Holi. May the festival of colours bring happiness into your lives. We (BJP) will make Delhi a beautiful city. You'll see a bigger change in Yamuna in two to three years. We will treat polluted water before it gets mixed with the Yamuna. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision will come to Delhi," Verma told media persons.

Touching upon the nation's diversity, Verma emphasised the importance of respecting all religions, saying, "Be it Ramzan or Holi, this country is of diversity, people who live here believe in god, and all religions must be respected. We should celebrate all the festivals with peace and love."

Verma also took a subtle dig at AAP leaders, recalling his past advice when they were jailed, saying, "When those people (AAP leaders) used to be jailed in Tihar, I asked them to do some 'pranayam' so that their capacity to live there (in jail) could be increased."

The Delhi Minister celebrated Holi with party workers and the public at his residence on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conveyed her infinite best wishes to the people of Delhi and the entire nation on the festival of Holi.

In her message, she expressed her hope that this vibrant festival of colors would bring countless happiness, immense love, and harmony to everyone's life.

"Infinite best wishes to the people of Delhi and the entire country on the sacred festival of colours, Holi. May this festival of colours, Holi, bring countless happiness, immense love and harmony in your life. This festival is not just a celebration of colours, but a living symbol of the victory of truth, strong bonds of relationships and mutual brotherhood," posted Gupta on X.

She further urged people to celebrate Holi in a safe, harmonious, and environmentally conscious manner, stressing the importance of respecting one another and spreading love.

"Let us all celebrate this festival in a safe, harmonious, and environmentally sensitive manner. Respect each other, fill every heart with the colors of love and harmony, and together move towards a prosperous, happy Delhi," she added.

Delhi Chief Minister also attended 'Holi Mangal Milan' at the BJP's office on Friday.

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Virendraa Sachdeva celebrated Holi at the party office on Friday. He celebrated the festival of colors by applying gulal to party workers in the BJP office.

Sachdeva said that the excitement and happiness are different in this year's holi as the BJP government has been formed in the national capital.

"We celebrate Holi everywhere, but this time, the excitement and happiness are different as the BJP government has been formed in Delhi under the leadership of PM Modi," he said.

In a similar spirit, several BJP leaders enthusiastically celebrated the Holi festival, embracing the festival of colours.

Holi, also known as the Spring Festival, marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. The celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

The festival begins with Holika Dahan, where a bonfire is lit to mark the death of Holika, a symbol of evil and a special Puja to burn evil spirits is performed.

The festival of colors also follows a Hindu mythology, where Demon King Hiranyakashyapu, who was unhappy with his son Prahlad for his wholehearted devotion to the God Vishnu, ordered his sister Holika to kill Prahlad. (ANI)

