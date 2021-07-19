Coimbatore, July 19 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy on Monday reviewed the progress of housing projects being implemented by the Slum Clearance Board in and around Coimbatore city.

The Minister assured the people of Vellakinar, where 1,006 houses are being constructed in 53 acres, to look into their grievances on the issue over regularisation.

He reviewed the progress of work at Periyanaickenpalayam where 1,800 houses were being constructed in 10.81 acres and at Koundanpalayam where 1,848 houses were being built on 2.49 acres for the government employees. Principal secretary to housing department Hiteshkumar Makwana was among the officials present during the review.

