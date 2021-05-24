Chennai, May 24 (PTI) Ministers for Backward Classes, Welfare and Tourism S S Sivasankar and M Mathiventhan respectively took oath as MLAs of the 16th Tamil Nadu Assembly here on Monday.

Seven others, including former Ministers for Health and Information, C Vijayabaskar and Kadambur C Raju (both AIADMK) took oath as MLAs in the chamber of the Assembly Speaker, M Appavu.

Senior leaders, including Chief Minister M K Stalin and K Palaniswami (Leader of the Opposition and former CM) had taken oath as MLAs on May 11, besides others.

Sivasankar, Mathiventhan, Vijayabaskar and Raju could not take the oath on May 11 as they were under treatment for COVID-19.

S Gandhirajan (Vedasandur-DMK), Isakki Subbiah (Ambasamudram-AIADMK), R Vaithilingam (Orathanadu-AIADMK), M Varalakshmi (Chengelpet-DMK), A G Venkatachalam (Anthiyur- DMK) are the five others who took oath as MLAs.

Stalin, who assumed office as the Chief Minister for the first time on May 7, was present on the occasion.

The DMK won 133 seats and along with allies, including Congress, secured victory in 159 constituencies out of the total 234 Assembly segments in the April 6 Assembly polls.

The AIADMK garnered 66 seats and its partners, the PMK and BJP, five and four constituencies respectively. PTI

