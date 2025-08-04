Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 4 (ANI): Acting on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state ministers have reached ground zero to oversee and accelerate relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas. They are visiting the districts under their charge, assessing the on-ground situation, interacting with victims, and closely monitoring the implementation of relief measures.

According to a release, ensuring timely, transparent, and sensitive relief for every affected individual remains the government's top priority. CM Yogi Adityanath has emphasised that "this is a time for empathy, vigilance, and unwavering public service, adding that every government official and resource is fully committed to standing with the people in this hour of need."

In line with this directive, Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh visited Jalaun and Hamirpur on Sunday morning. He toured flood-hit areas, inspected relief camps, and interacted with displaced families. He instructed officials to maintain the highest standards of efficiency, ensuring uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water, food, medical care, electricity, and hygiene within the camps.

In Prayagraj, Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' reached relief camps, distributed aid, and reviewed the flood situation by boat. He directed officials to expedite rescue operations and strengthen all necessary arrangements in the camps.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dharmveer Prajapati visited flood-affected villages in Etawah, reaching submerged areas by boat and directly engaging with residents. He assessed the availability of food, drinking water, medicines, and fodder for animals, stressing the importance of timeliness and transparency in relief work.

In Ballia, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu' surveyed flood-prone areas along the Ganga river. He reviewed embankments, boat readiness, health services, and distribution systems. He directed 24x7 monitoring of vulnerable areas and emphasised that no individual should be left without assistance.

Minister of State Sanjay Gangwar visited relief camps in Jalaun, where he interacted with victims, distributed essential supplies, and instructed medical teams to remain vigilant. He also issued directives to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases and ensure that all concerns raised by victims are addressed without delay.

In Varanasi, MLA and former Minister Neelkanth Tiwari personally delivered relief material to flood-affected families in Konia and Rajghat by boat and on foot. Each household received two packets containing food grains (approx. 35 kg), tarpaulins, candles, sanitary supplies, soap, Dettol, and other essentials. He instructed officials to maintain continuous availability of milk, fruits, tea, and other necessities in camps, and asked local police to patrol regularly to prevent theft.

CM Adityanath is personally reviewing the flood situation across affected districts, stressing transparency, promptness, and compassion in every relief effort. Committed to the principle of "Government to Every Victim," he has directed that support must reach every affected individual. Rescue operations by SDRF, NDRF, and PAC are underway, with local administrations ensuring round-the-clock coordination on the ground. (ANI)

