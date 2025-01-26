New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the Ministry of Women and Child Development, and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy showcased the key initiatives of various ministries, highlighting India's commitment to social justice, equality, and sustainable development at the 76th Republic Day celebrations on Kartavya Path on Sunday.

These tableaus highlighted the nation's progress in their respective sectors, emphasising themes of unity, empowerment, and sustainability while showcasing the government's continuous efforts to strengthen the country.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Breaks Protocol, Walks Down Kartavya Path To Greet People After Conclusion of 76th R-Day Parade (Watch Video).

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment's tableau focused on the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas,' with the tableau depicting the Indian Constitution as the foundation of the nation's legacy, emphasising justice, equality, and liberty.

The central feature was a rotating emblem marking 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution. Live figures representing doctors, soldiers, engineers, farmers, sanitation workers, and cultural dancers symbolised India's diversity and unity.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2025: T-90 Bhishma Tanks, Nag Missile Systems Steal Show at 76th R-Day Parade (Watch Video).

The tableau highlighted the guiding principles of the Constitution and its empowerment of citizens beyond religious, caste, or social distinctions.

Next was the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, which presented a tableau on 'Tribal Pride Year and Lord Birsa Munda's Legacy.' The tableau marked the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Lord Birsa Munda, who played a significant role in India's fight against British rule. It depicted tribal ethos, with Lord Birsa Munda under a sal tree, symbolising the deep connection of tribal communities with nature.

The tableau showcased the tribal slogan "Jal, Jungle, Zameen" (Water, Forest, Land), emphasising sustainable development. Traditional music and dance forms like the Nagada drum and Paika dance added vibrancy, illustrating the unity and strength of India's tribal communities.

Meanwhile, the tableau of the Ministry of Women and Child Development depicted themes of maternal care, life cycle continuity, and women's leadership. The centrepiece featured a mother nurturing her child, symbolising care and the vital role of women in shaping the future.

The tableau also showcased the ministry's schemes, such as 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao,' Poshan Abhiyaan, PM CARES, and programs aimed at empowering women and children. Scenes of women participating in modern technologies highlighted their evolving roles in India's progress.

Additionally, the tableau from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) focused on the theme 'The Dawn of New Bharat: Clean Energy for a Global Future.' The tableau highlighted India's progress in renewable energy technologies, including solar, wind, and green hydrogen.

The PM Surya Ghar Yojana, which provides free electricity through rooftop solar installations, was depicted as a key initiative. The tableau celebrated India's advancements in green energy and its goal to lead the world in non-fossil fuel energy capacity. Topped with wind turbines, it symbolised India's journey towards a sustainable and energy-independent future.

The Republic Day tableaux from these ministries effectively showcased the government's commitment to social justice, tribal empowerment, women's progress, and clean energy while celebrating India's diverse heritage and ongoing advancements in various sectors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)