Ministry of Ayush concludes 'Swachhata Hi Sewa' campaign on Gandhi Jayanti (Photo/ Ministry of AYUSH)

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): The Ministry of Ayush on Thursday concluded the Swachhata Hi Sewa 2025 campaign with a special 'Swachhotsav' procession on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

According to the Ministry of Ayush, the march, led by Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, began from Ayush Bhawan and culminated at INA Metro Station, symbolising collective action for a cleaner India.

The event also included floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, honouring his timeless vision of cleanliness and selfless service.

As part of the concluding ceremony, Safaimitras were felicitated and presented with blankets, recognising their invaluable contribution and dedicated service during the fortnight-long campaign.

The Swachhata Hi Sewa 2025 initiative, jointly organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, was observed in the Ministry of Ayush from 17th September to 2nd October.

The fortnight featured targeted cleanliness drives in office premises, basements, parking areas, and lawns, conducted under the campaign 'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' on 25th September, a Preventive Health Check-up for Safaimitras on 27th September at AIIA, and outreach with street food vendors to spread awareness about hygiene and waste disposal.

The Ministry of Ayush reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the Swachhata movement as envisioned by Gandhiji, linking cleanliness to holistic health and well-being for all.

The campaign reflected the Ministry's larger vision of "Cleanliness as a shared responsibility," where government, citizens, and community workers together create healthier surroundings.

The Ministry of Ayush will continue to integrate Swachhata with its programs, ensuring that the message of hygiene and sustainable living reaches every household, the Ministry stated. (ANI)

