New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): The Ministry of Coal is making extensive preparations for Special Campaign 5.0 to institutionalise Swachhata (cleanliness) and reduce pendency in Government offices.

Special Campaign 5.0, scheduled from October 2 to October 31, 2025, focuses on enhancing workplace cleanliness, adopting sustainable practices, and expediting the disposal of pending matters.

Also Read | 71st National Film Awards 2025 Ceremony: From Shah Rukh Khan to Rani Mukerji, Complete List of National Film Awards Winners.

The ongoing preparatory phase, which began on September 15, 2025 and will continue until September 30, 2025, has already included three preparatory meetings with nodal and concerned officers on August 26, September 4, and September 19 to reinforce awareness about the campaign's objectives.

The Ministry, along with its CPSEs, CCO, and CMPFO, is actively identifying sites for cleanliness drives, disposing of scrap and redundant items, addressing pending references, grievances, appeals, streamlining space, record management, reinforcing efficiency, transparency and effective waste management, reaffirming the Government's commitment to efficiency, transparency and effective waste reduction.

Also Read | World Food India 2025 To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi Today To Showcase India As 'Global Food Hub', Over 90 Countries Participating in Event.

On September 18, Ministry officials inspected the record room at Lok Nayak Bhavan, emphasising comprehensive review and systematic categorisation of files. Outdated and redundant records are being identified for timely weeding out to free up valuable office space, improve accessibility and enable productive use of cleared areas.

As part of this nationwide initiative, the Ministry of Coal & CPSEs have undertaken various activities during Special Campaign 5.0: CIL has conducted Nukkad Natak at Kumartuli, Kolkata to raise awareness on Cleanliness. The performance emphasized cleanliness, environmental consciousness, and community responsibility, actively engaging the local audience.

NCL's Jhingurda Area organized Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir Campaign to safeguard the health, safety, and well-being of Safai Mitras.

Creative initiatives such as Rangoli-making at Kusunda Area (BCCL, Jharkhand), SECL HQ (Chhattisgarh), Manjri Area (WCL, Nagpur) and Painting competitions for children at Majri & Wani Areas (WCL, Nagpur) highlighted community involvement and showcased creativity and commitment to a cleaner India.

As of September 24, 2025, the Ministry of Coal has already made significant progress in its targets for Special Campaign 5.0. So far, 1,165 sites have been identified for cleaning, 7,091 metric tonnes of scrap have been disposed of, 1,10,026 physical files reviewed, and 28,211 e-files examined.

With the preparatory phase continuing till September 30, these numbers are expected to rise further. The Ministry of Coal remains resolute in achieving enhanced cleanliness, streamlined record management and governance efficiency through Special Campaign 5.0. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)