New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): By the end of this week or next, the office of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be relocated to its newly constructed state-of-the-art office complex in the national capital, as part of the ongoing Central Vista redevelopment project.

This is the first-ever relocation of the MHA office, currently located in the iconic North Block building --a majestic colonial-era structure situated on Raisina Hill, flanking the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Built in the 1910s and completed in the 1920s, the North and South Block buildings have housed key government ministries and formed the heart of India's central administration.

"The pace of relocation is steady and the transition is expected to be completed by the end of this week or early next week, marking a historic shift in the administrative landscape of India's central government," a Home Ministry official told ANI, requesting anonymity.

The relocation of different divisions within the MHA began last week with the transfer of Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan's office to the new building, located approximately 2 kilometres from the North Block, on Friday.

Officials, known with the crucial move, told ANI that "approximately 25 per cent offices of the MHA have been shifted so far and more are expected to be relocayed by the end of this week or next."

The move comes under the larger vision of modernising government infrastructure and improving inter-ministerial coordination by consolidating key ministries in centrally located, technologically advanced office spaces.

The Central Vista project, a flagship initiative of the Government of India, aims to redevelop the administrative heart of New Delhi, including the construction of a new Parliament building, Central Secretariat buildings, and the refurbishment of Rajpath to Kartavya Path.

The MHA, currently housed in the historic North Block, will now operate from a modern building equipped with enhanced security features, digital infrastructure, and green certification standards.

The new building is designed to accommodate various departments under the MHA umbrella, including Internal Security, Border Management, Jammu and Kashmir Affairs, and Disaster Management, among others.

Officials believe the centralized location and modern infrastructure will improve coordination, efficiency, and service delivery.

The relocation marks another milestone in the Centre's efforts to align governance infrastructure with the needs of a growing and digitally driven bureaucracy. (ANI)

