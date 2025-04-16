New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs today inaugurated the Swachhata Pakhwada 2025, a fortnight-long cleanliness drive aimed at promoting the spirit of Swachh Bharat and fostering a clean and sustainable work environment, a release from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs said.

On this occasion, Umang Narula, Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, administered the Swachhata Pledge to all Ministry officers and officials, urging them to renew their commitment to cleanliness and hygiene in both personal and professional spaces.

He also motivated Ministry officials to plant trees in the vicinity of their residences or at any suitable location to make the environment greener.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Satya Prakash, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, encouraged officials to participate actively in the 15-day Swachhata Pakhwada.

He emphasised the importance of collective responsibility and consistent efforts in achieving the goals of a clean, green, and sustainable environment. Dr. Prakash also provided a brief overview of the activities to be carried out during the Pakhwada.

The Ministry remains committed to the ideals of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and will continue to promote cleanliness and sustainability through regular initiatives and campaigns. (ANI)

