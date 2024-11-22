Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 22 (ANI): The 12th edition of International Tourism Mart (ITM) will be held in Kaziranga in Assam from November 26 to 29, according to Ministry of Tourism.

International Tourism Mart is an annual event organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, designed to highlight the tourism potential of the North Eastern region for both domestic and international audiences.

This event serves as a vital platform, bringing together tourism businesses and entrepreneurs from the eight North Eastern States--Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim--to foster collaboration and interactions among buyers, sellers, media, government agencies, and other stakeholders, the ministry added.

The 12th edition of ITM is to take place in a region renowned for its diverse topography, rich flora and fauna, vibrant ethnic communities, ancient traditions, festivals, and abundant arts and crafts.

Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO site and home to the majestic one-horned rhino, adds to the allure of this event.

DG, Tourism Mugdha Sinha informed that the event is expected to be attended by approximately 400 participants which include international and domestic tour operators, hoteliers and homestay owners, tourism service providers, influencers and opinion makers, senior officials from the Government of India and State Governments, Media and International students etc.

The DG further informed that the three-day Mart will feature a variety of activities, including presentations by state governments, B2B meetings, panel discussions, food demonstrations, cultural evenings, live music, a North East Bazaar, and technical visits to significant sites such as Charaideo Moidam (newest and 43rd UNESCO World Heritage Site of India), Kaziranga National Park (Celebrates 50 years as National Park), Hathikuli Tea Estate and the Orchid and Biodiversity Park. It will also engage international students who are studying in the North Eastern region and influencers all across the globe providing them with first-hand insights into the area's rich culture.

Highlighting that the ITM in Kaziranga will exemplify a strong commitment to sustainability, aligning with the Travel for Life initiative of the Ministry of Tourism, the DG stated that the event will be organized with a focus on minimizing environmental impact, employing energy-efficient practices, and the elimination of single-use plastics. Transportation during the Mart will be facilitated via dedicated shuttle services, demonstrating the Ministry's dedication to harmonizing tourism with nature and ensuring a lasting, positive legacy, she added. (ANI)

