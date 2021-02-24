Etah (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) A six-year-old boy was electrocuted to death in the district when he came in contact with an electrified fence in a field, police said.

The boy died this morning when he touched the fence in the field of one Hariom in Rampur Dhauleshwar village, they said.

Hariom had connected the fence with an electricity wire to prevent entry of stray cattle in his field to avoid damaging of crop, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

