New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said on Sunday.

The 40-year-old accused is absconding, police said.

The incident took place on Saturday and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and 6/10 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered at Seelampur police station, a senior officer said.

According to police, the accused owns a flour mill.

