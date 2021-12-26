Moradabad, Dec 26 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was abducted, raped and killed in a village in the district, police said on Sunday.

A farmer spotted the girl's body in a sugar cane field in Kanth area of Moradabad and informed police on Friday.

Postmortem of the body has confirmed rape.

The girl went missing on Wednesday and an FIR was lodged by her parents.

Circle officer, Kanth circle, Mahesh Gautam said that a case of rape, abduction and murder under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act has been registered.

"Our teams have completed investigation and very soon the culprit will be behind the bars", he added.

Moradabad MP S T Hasan visited the family of the deceased girl and assured them that the culprit would be brought to book. PTI COR

