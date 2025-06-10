By Dhiraj Beniwal

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): A minor rape survivor has informed the Delhi High court of her decision to carry her 29-week pregnancy to term, going against her parents' wishes. Consequently, she withdrew the petition that had sought permission for medical termination of the pregnancy.

Acknowledging her plea for alternative accommodation, the court directed that the girl be housed at Nirmal Chhaya, a shelter home in Delhi, and ordered authorities to ensure her proper care during the remainder of her pregnancy.

During the hearing before the bench of Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, the minor stated that her parents are opposing her decision. As a result, she may be unable to stay at her parental home. She prayed that the court pass directions to provide her with accommodation in a shelter home.

"In view of the above, this Court is of the view that the Petitioner can be accommodated in Nirmal Chhaya, Hari Nagar, Delhi," Justice Shankar said in an order passed on June 4.

"Let necessary steps be taken by the Investigation Officer in conjunction with the authorities of Nirmal Chhaya, Hari Nagar and the concerned authorities of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, for ensuring that Ms. K is kept in safe custody," Justice Shankar ordered.

The court also directed the authorities concerned to ensure that Ms. X's pregnancy goes through without any difficulty and to provide all such support as required.

In view of the minor's wish, the petition was dismissed as withdrawn. Advocate Anwesh Madhukar appeared for her petitioner.

The High Court was dealing with a petition moved by parents on behalf of their minor daughter seeking permission to terminate her 29-week pregnancy, which occurred on account of sexual assault.

An FIR was also registered in this case by the Delhi Police.

The High Court, while hearing the petition on May 29, gave directions for the constitution of a medical board at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital to examine the victim. The board submitted a report on May 30.

The board had opined that it is not medically safe for the Petitioner to undergo termination of the pregnancy, considering the gestation period and her current medical condition. She was administered two units of blood in the hospital, two doctors said, as her haemoglobin level was low.

Thereafter, the High Court directed the doctors at DDU Hospital to provide all necessary medical treatment to the Petitioner to address her current symptoms of low haemoglobin, infection, and fever.

The MTP Board of DDU Hospital shall review the Petitioner's case after giving her the necessary treatment and furnish a fresh opinion thereon. After carefully assessing her physical and mental health, as per the MTP Act, MTP (Amendment) Rules, 2021, as well as the 'Guidance Note for Medical Boards for Termination of Pregnancy Beyond 20 weeks of Gestation', of 14th August, 2017, issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The High Court has also called for a fresh report in this regard, which shall positively be submitted for the perusal of this Court, on or before the next date of hearing.

On the next hearing, the petitioner refused to terminate the pregnancy and withdrew the petition. (ANI)

