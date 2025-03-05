New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Minority Affairs Secretary Chandra Shekhar Kumar held a meeting in Ranchi on Wednesday to review minority-welfare schemes and stressed the importance of their implementation for fostering self-reliance and ensuring a brighter future for minority communities.

Kumar also visited ITI Kaushal College, Ranchi, along with Kripanand Jha, Secretary, Government of Jharkhand, and Ajay Nath Jha, Tribal Welfare Commissioner, according to a statement issued by the minority affairs ministry.

During his visit, Kumar expressed his appreciation for the state-of-the-art infrastructure, cutting-edge culinary and manufacturing centres, and the advanced tech-driven training being imparted at the institution.

He highlighted the institution's commendable track record in student placements and its commitment to continuous skill development, describing it as a significant step towards youth empowerment.

PREJHA, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) under the Department of ST, SC, Minority, and Backward Class Welfare, has been playing a crucial role in skill development and employment generation in Jharkhand, the statement said.

Additionally, a review meeting on minority-welfare schemes was held in Ranchi under Kumar's chairmanship. Senior officials discussed key issues concerning the Waqf Board, Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), Pradhan Mantri Vikas Yojana and minority scholarships, with a focus on improving implementation and addressing challenges.

Kumar emphasised the importance of skill development and effective implementation of welfare schemes for fostering self-reliance and ensuring a brighter future for minority communities, the statement said.

The visit reinforced the government's focus on strengthening vocational training institutes and welfare programmes as part of the Skill India movement, it said.

