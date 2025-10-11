Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 11 (ANI): BJP leader Pratul Shah Deo on Saturday accused the INDIA bloc of supporting illegal migrants and infiltrators in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Speaking with the ANI, Deo said, "Infiltrators are a big problem. Political parties, except the BJP, provide protection to Rohingya infiltrators and Muslim infiltrators from Bangladesh. They make their voter card and Aadhar card...The Minority Welfare Schemes for Indian muslims are being seized by these infiltrators...Infiltrators have even reached mainland India..."

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday strongly asserted that "persecuted" Hindus from Pakistan and Bangladesh have as much right over the soil of India as any Indian citizen.

The Union Minister underscored the moral and civilisational bond that ties persecuted minorities in neighbouring countries to India."

"Everyone does not have the right to come here. Those who have faced injustice are welcome... Hindus of Pakistan and Bangladesh have as much right over the soil of this country as I have over it. (Jitna mera adhikar iss desh ki mitti par hai, utna hi adhikar Pakistan aur Bangladesh ke Hinduon ka iss desh ki mitti par hai)," Shah said, addressing the 'Narendra Mohan Smriti Lecture' and 'Sahitya Srishti Samman' ceremony organised by Hindi daily Dainik Jagran here.

He said if everyone were allowed to come to our country, then it would turn into a "Dharamshala".

Shah cited demographic data from multiple censuses to highlight how infiltration has altered the population balance over decades." Today, infiltration, demographic change, and democracy; I want to say without hesitation that until every Indian understands these three issues, we cannot ensure our country, our culture, our languages, and our independence. These three topics are interconnected."

Defending the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the Home Minister reiterated that the "law does not take away anyone's citizenship".

"When the BJP won an absolute majority, Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, we introduced the CAA and worked to grant citizenship to them. It was widely publicised that the CAA would snatch the citizenship of Muslims...The CAA is a program for granting citizenship.

He further added that the Modi government corrected a historical injustice committed between 1951 and 2014 by granting citizenship rights to displaced Hindu families who had lived in India for generations without access to basic entitlements." (ANI)

