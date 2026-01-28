Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis approved several major infrastructure projects, including Metro Line-8 connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports, during a meeting of the Cabinet Infrastructure Committee held at Mantralaya.

According to an official release on Tuesday, the committee approved the 35-kilometre Metro Line-8 connecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) with the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. The project aims to significantly improve urban mobility and airport connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The meeting also approved the implementation of the 66-kilometre Nashik City Ring Road through the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), as well as a revised alignment for a four-lane cement concrete highway from Navegaon Mor to Surjagad in Gadchiroli district to facilitate mineral transportation.

Chairing the meeting, Chief Minister Fadnavis directed that land acquisition and all statutory permissions required for infrastructure projects must be completed before work commences. He further instructed that every infrastructure project should be completed within three years after land acquisition.

Emphasising the need for timely execution, the Chief Minister said infrastructure projects must not be delayed under any circumstances, as delays escalate costs. He directed that the extended works of the Samruddhi Expressway connecting Nagpur-Gondia and Bhandara-Gadchiroli be expedited. He also instructed that work orders must clearly stipulate completion within three years, according to the release.

He further proposed the development of an "auto-mode" system incorporating incentive payments for contractors who complete projects within the stipulated timeline and penalties for delays. While executing the Gadchiroli highway project, space should be ensured along the roadside for future gas pipelines, as a gas pipeline up to Surjagad is planned. Provision for this must be made in advance, the Chief Minister said.

The details on the key infrastructure projects approved are as follows:

The Metro Line-8 (CSMIA to Navi Mumbai International Airport) project will have a total length of 35 kilometres, comprising a 9.25-kilometre underground section and a 24.636-kilometre elevated stretch. The corridor will include 20 stations, of which six will be underground and 14 elevated. The underground section will run from CSMIA Terminal-2 to Ghatkopar (East), while the elevated portion will extend from Govandi (West) to Navi Mumbai International Airport Terminal-2. The average inter-station distance will be 1.9 kilometres. The project will require land acquisition of 30.7 hectares, with an estimated acquisition cost of Rs 388 crore and the total project cost is pegged at Rs 22,862 crore.

The Nashik City Ring Road project, planned in view of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, will span 66.15 kilometres and has an approved cost of Rs 3,954 crore. As a special provision, work orders will be issued after the acquisition of 50 per cent of the required land.

For the Gadchiroli Mineral Transport Highway, approval was granted for a revised alignment covering 85.76 kilometres along the Navegaon Mor-Konsari-Mulchera-Hedri-Surjagad route. The four-lane cement concrete highway is intended to support mineral transportation in the region.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) O.P. Gupta, MSRDC Managing Director Dr. Anil Gaikwad, Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation Managing Director Brijesh Dixit and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

Additional Chief Secretary (Public Works Department), Manisha Mhaisakar, and CIDCO Managing Director, Vijay Singhal, made detailed presentations during the meeting, the release stated. (ANI)

