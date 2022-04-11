Kolkata, April 11: Amid a row over the gang rape and death of a minor in West Bengal's Nadia, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said Article 355 of the Indian Constitution should be imposed in the state.

Article 355 of the Constitution deals with an emergency provision by which the Centre can intervene and protect a state against external aggression or internal disturbance.

"Rule 355 should be imposed in West Bengal. The situation is very bad here. I met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and sought a probe into the alleged gang rape and death of a 14-year-old girl in Nadia. I will meet the family of the deceased tomorrow," said Adhikari. The West Bengal Leader of Opposition called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday to discuss the issue. West Bengal Bypolls 2022: Litmus Test for Trinamool Congress, BJP As Asansol and Ballygunge Go for Bypolls on April 12.

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called for a 12-hour strike in Ranaghat today, seeking justice for the deceased minor. On April 5, a 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped in West Bengal's Nadia district. The deceased's family accused the son of a TMC panchayat leader in the case.

A case under sections 376(2)(G) (gangrape), 302 (murder), 204 (tampering with evidence) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO) Act was registered in the case. Meanwhile, chief minister Mamata Banerjee today said the state child commission will investigate the Nadia minor rape and murder case.

