Patna (Bihar) [India], February 27: BMW Ventures Limited (BSE: 544543, NSE: BMWVENTLTD), one of Eastern India's largest steel distributors and manufacturers of fabricated steel products, has secured its largest-ever Fabricated Steel Products order worth ₹36 crore for Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL Project).

This landmark mandate marks a significant milestone in the company's strategic expansion into large scale industrial and infrastructure projects.

The order forms part of a broader ₹141 crore project opportunity (₹105 crore order pipeline), with the balance portion expected to be targeted and executed over the next ten to twelve months. This development represents a structural scale up in operations and reinforces BMW Ventures' growing presence in the high growth fabricated steel products segment.

Key Strategic Entry into Large Format Projects

The ₹36 crore Fabricated Steel Products order for BHEL Project underscores BMW Ventures' increasing capability to execute complex, large format industrial structures.

With its RDSO approved fabrication facility and installed manufacturing capacity exceeding 24000 MT of Fabricated Steel products per annum, the company is well positioned to deliver engineering intensive structural steel solutions efficiently and at scale.

The win also accelerates the company's calibrated transition toward higher margin fabricated steel products, aligning with its long term strategic roadmap.

Order Book Visibility

Following the addition of the ₹36 crore Fabricated Steel Products order, the company's consolidated order book of Fabricated Steel Products stands at 8,805 tons, which has grown by 49% from our last reported Fabricated Steel Products Order Book of 5,909 tons as on 31st Dec-25.

The broader ₹141 crore project opportunity further enhances medium term revenue visibility and highlights the growing scale of mandates being secured by the company.

Management expects continued traction in both the Fabricated Steel Products and steel girder segments, supported by accelerating infrastructure development and rising adoption of pre engineered structural solutions across Eastern India.

The order book above includes both fabricated steel products, including the fabrication of pre- engineered buildings (PEBs) and RDSO-approved steel girders.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the development, Mr. Nitin Kishorepuria, Managing Director, said:

"Securing our largest ever ₹36 crore Fabricated Steel Products order for BHEL Project marks a defining milestone for BMW Ventures as we scale into large project execution. This win validates our engineering depth, manufacturing strength, and integrated steel ecosystem.

In a volatile steel price environment, our backward integrated model provides clients with greater pricing comfort and supply reliability, which is increasingly becoming a decisive factor in awarding mandates.

With this order forming part of a broader ₹141 crore opportunity, we are confident of further strengthening our footprint in the Fabricated Steel Product segment over the coming quarters."

Way Forward

BMW Ventures anticipates strong momentum in FY27, supported by strong traction in its fabricated steel product portfolio, particularly Pre Engineered Buildings and Railway Steel Girders, along with the benefits of its ongoing deleveraging strategy.

Fabricated steel products are expected to emerge as a major driver of margin expansion and bottom-line growth in the coming years. Strong performance visibility and an improving margin profile were the key reasons behind the company's earlier upward revision of its FY26 bottom-line growth guidance to 30-35%, from the previous range of 25-30%. The company expects to maintain a similar growth trajectory in FY27 as well.

With a strengthened balance sheet, lower leverage levels, and an increasing contribution from higher margin fabricated steel products, BMW Ventures remains well positioned to deliver consistent and sustainable earnings growth. Management continues to prioritise disciplined capital allocation, margin stability, and expansion across infrastructure and construction linked demand segments.

About BMW Ventures Limited

BMW Ventures Limited, with over three decades of operational experience, is one of Eastern India's largest steel distributors and manufacturers of fabricated steel products, including the fabrication of pre-engineered buildings (PEBs) and RDSO-approved steel girders.

Headquartered in Patna, the company operates six stockyards and caters to 29 districts across Eastern India through a robust network of 1,299 dealers. Its modern fabrication and manufacturing units collectively have an installed capacity of over 24000 MT of Fabircated Steel products per annum, enabling it to serve diverse industrial, construction, and infrastructure clients efficiently.

